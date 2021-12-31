Mahama doesn’t know anything about hardship, he’s ‘dadabee’ – Atubiga alleges

Politics of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

If you thought Stephen Atubiga’s resignation from the National Democratic Congress to form National Liberation Congress meant he will leave John Dramani Mahama alone, you may be mistaken as the former NDC member has launched a tirade against the 2020 NDC flagbearer.



According to Atubiga, his examination of the Christmas speech given by John Mahama shows a man out of touch with the suffering and feeling of the ordinary Ghanaian footsoldier on the street, describing the speech as “dada bee” speech.



Mr. Mahama had bemoaned the hardship the country finds itself in when he read out a Christmas message on social media.



But Atubiga believes the former President is only pretending.



“Yes, I listened to VanDam’s Christmas speech. The same old daada-bee speech. He knows nothing about real hunger out there on the street. He doesn’t know how the foot soldiers and grassroots are hungry in their homes,” he wrote.



Mr. Atubiga further described the former President’s comeback in 2024 as impossible and a “no no”.



“Anyway, he spoke like a former president and a statesman. But wanting to be president again, is a nononono and impossible.”