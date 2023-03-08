Mahama doesn’t have preferred parliamentary candidate – Joyce Bawa

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of former President John Mahama has described as false publication that the former President has a preference for the impending Parliamentary Primaries of the NDC.



This comes on the back of a Daily Guide Newspaper publication suggesting that the former President is supporting a candidate against the incumbent MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



Responding to the allegation in a statement signed by Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari indicated that the former President has no preferred candidate.



“Our attention has been drawn to yet another false publication by the NPP’s Daily Guide Newspaper suggesting that President John Dramani Mahama is supporting a candidate against the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase, Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



“That is false! While the motive of the pro-NPP newspaper is well known, we wish to emphasize that President Mahama does not have any preferred candidate(s) in the ongoing internal Parliamentary elections of the NDC,” Mrs. Magtari stated.



She continued: “Just like the many lies fabricated and published against him, we note that this unintelligent and false publication is calculated to instigate confusion in the NDC.



“The NDC has always trusted and relied on the ability of its delegates to choose, out of the many excellent NDC candidates ready to serve the people of Ghana in various offices, the very best to lead them, adding that the “President Mahama has no doubt that they would continue to do so without any difficulty.”



“Unlike the NPP, the NDC does not take the people of the Ashanti Region for granted. It is for this reason that we have no doubt that we will win many more seats in the region in addition to Asawase; and in the other regions in the upcoming 2024 elections.



“The NDC will secure an emphatic working majority of seats in the next Parliament that will support the next NDC government to fix the mess created by the NPP and build the Ghana that we all want, together,” the special aide concluded.