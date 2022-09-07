Mahama discusses hostility of EC towards NDC, other matters with US ambassador

General News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer, on September 7, 2022 paid a courtesy call on former president John Dramani Mahama at his office.



In a social media post after their meeting, the former president posted updates about issues that they discussed.



"I received and held discussions with American Ambassador to Ghana, HE Virginia E. Palmer, on matters of mutual interest to Ghana and America," his post read in part.



It continued: "Among others, we discussed the state of security in the West African subregion and its implications for Ghana, the state of our economy, investment in local industries, and the hostility of the Electoral Commission towards the NDC."



The National Democratic Congress has previously disagreed with the EC on a number of issues, which has led to the party boycotting the Inter-Party Advisory Committee, IPAC.



Currently, the party is also at loggerheads with the EC over the sole use of the Ghana Card for continuous voter registration.



Leading members have proclaimed that the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, cannot win a free and fair, credible polls in 2024 without collusion with the EC.



The party insists that the 2020 polls was rigged by the EC in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



