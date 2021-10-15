Mahama disagrees with Jean Mensa over credibility of election 2020

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana, has refuted claims by Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson, that the just-ended election 2020 was credible.



Addressing the Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan, Nana Nteboah Prah, as part of his Thank You tour of the Western Region, the former President noted that, the EC Chairperson should have mounted the witness box during the election petition to prove that the elections were credible.



Mahama indicated that the EC Chairperson’s inability to mount the witness box shows that the election was not credible as she contended.



“The manner in which the Supreme Court dismissed our election petition was not fair. An election petition case has been heard in this country before. When Nana Akufo-Addo sent his 2012 election petition case to court, it was accepted. Afari Gyan responded to his questions, but when it got to our turn…we were not allowed to ask our questions. In 2012, Asiedu Nketiah was asked to testify. In 2020, he was called again to testify. In 2012, Afari Gyan was asked to mount the witness box.



“But in 2020, when Jean Mensa was asked to mount the witness box, she refused. I heard her saying the other time that the 2020 election is the best election Ghana has ever had. If she is convinced that it is the best election Ghana has ever had, she should have mounted the witness box,” he said.



John Mahama was accompanied on his “Thank You” tour of the Western Region by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, his running mate for the 2020 polls, and the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and other key officers of the NDC.



