Mahama did not lie! – Felix Kwakye Ofosu defends ‘NPP-packed judiciary’ comment

A former Deputy Minister of Information under the erstwhile NDC government, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has expressed solidarity for his party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama over the ‘NPP-packed judiciary’ comment.



The Ghanaian politician who made his stance known on Twitter tweeted that everything that came out of John Mahama’s mouth was nothing but the truth.



“Truth fell from John Dramani Mahama's mouth on the matter of packing the courts,” he tweeted.



Felix Ofosu Kwakye further added that, unlike former President John Kufuor, Akufo-Addo’s every decision is based on his party’s (NPP) interest.



“Unlike Kufour, Akufo-Addo is a partisan extremist whose only consideration in every decision is his party's interest. He has packed the courts with many NPP judges to protect his party's interest period,” he added.



Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, September 2, 2023, told some NDC lawyers that President Akufo-Addo has filled the court to the brim and he can count about 90% of them being sympathisers of the NPP.



This statement has generated a lot of social and mainstream media buzz and conversations.



“You can see what the current president has done, he has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting," he noted in a virtual address to the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC on Saturday, September 2.



“He has packed the court and we know they have packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary.



“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people on to the bench.



“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is,” he added.





Truth fell from @JDMahama's mouth on the matter of packing the courts. Unlike Kufour, Akufo-Addo is a partisan extremist whose only consideration in every decision is his party's interest. He has packed the courts with many NPP judges to protect his party's interest period — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) September 3, 2023

