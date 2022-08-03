Mahama did better than Akufo-Addo in fighting corruption - NDC man

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

The corruption topic has somewhat remained a main fixture in the national political discourse all through the Fourth Republic.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo campaigned with a promise to combat the scourge in the lead up to the 2016 polls and emphasized that his government had made huge investments in the area of combating it when he sought re-election in 2020.



But for Mubarick Masawudu, a member of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, it is the case that Akufo-Addo’s predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, did a better job at fighting corruption.



Mubarick contends that six-years into office, it is unacceptable that the New Patriotic Party, NPP, government continues to use the excuse of working to prosecute accused officials especially in the face of glaring evidence.



In an interview on Joy News’ Prime Morning programme on August 1, 2022; the one-time parliamentary hopeful in the Asawase Constituency stressed that Mahama’s record in fighting the scourge went as far as acting on intentions which Akufo-Addo has failed to do.



“Mahama definitely did better, people had mentioned that with just an intention… even the former president acted on intentions… we saw what happened to Victoria Hammah, it was just an intention but he did act on it.



Masawudu said he believed that the NDC will come to power and must do better than the NPP in fighting the scourge.



“The NDC can recalibrate the system and slow down on the public debt and definitely tackle corruption. I believe if you look at the former president, JDM, during his tenure, he showed that he wanted to do something about corruption.



“In this current government, we have people committing corrupt practices and yet still, there are glaring evidence…there is a pretense by this government to be fighting corruption. This government has some six years, so it is not about being ready, what have you done practically?” he quizzed.



He cited the recent incidence of the former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority, NDA, raising issues bordering on forgery and corruption but not getting the necessary support. That case is currently with the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Ghana has fallen in the area of the annual global corruption perception ranking. According to the 2021 edition of the annual corruption ranking chart by Transparency International, Ghana ranked 73rd out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index, CPI, report released on April 4.



“Ghana’s current performance is still below 50 which is the expected average, thus leaves much to be desired,” the report noted.



Out of 49 African countries ranked, Ghana placed 9th with Senegal, each bagging a score of 43.



