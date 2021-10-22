Mahama deceiving NDC over alleged 2020 fraudulent election – Ben Ephson

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The managing editor of Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has said that the approach by former president John Dramani Mahama in attacking the Electoral Commission is not the best.



According to him, the 2020 presidential candidate is just deceiving the NDC and by so doing, enabling his party faithful repose their hope in him going forward to the 2024 general election.



The editor who doubles as a pollster, noted that the systematic method is just a cover up for his performances against president Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential polls.



His comment follows whether the ruling NPP government can break the eight years jinx target set for themselves or John Mahama will make their dream not come into a reality.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show, Mr. Ephson expressed worry on why John Dramani Mahama keeps elaborating on the alleged rigging of election results by the Electoral Commission, a situation he said may end up hunting the NDC’s chances of winning the next election.



“One of the things I think that Ex-president John Dramani Mahama is doing which he is using to deceive the NDC is that the 2020 election was rigged” he observed.



The pollster therefore highlighted that since result of 2020 polls is declared and confirmed by the Supreme Court, Mr. Mahama must let bygones be bygones and focus on how to give the NPP a run for their money, since the opposition party isn’t going to get things on a silver platter in 2024.



“You see, results of 2020 election has already been investigated and put in archives so what I think he should be doing is not to take it for granted that NPP’s eight years is due and that he will get things easy” Mr. Ben Emmanuel Ephson advised.



