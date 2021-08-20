Mahama cries over state of increasing insecurity in Northern Ghana

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the increasing state of insecurity in the Northern part of Ghana.



According to him, the government cannot sit aloof and watch the incessant armed robbery attacks on innocent citizens and do nothing about it.



He indicated that if the security of the country is in a volatile state, there is no way the development of the country can be met.



To him, although there are personnel, the security service especially Police are not well resourced to fight crime and that is gradually killing the country.



Former President John Dramani Mahama made this known when he was addressing the people of the Nalerigu as part of his tour of the North East region to thank them for their support in the 2020 election.



He said, “The government should avert its mind to the security situation in the northern part of the country. There can be no progress and prosperity without security”.



