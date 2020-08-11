General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mahama could not buy a single text book for schools in 8 years – Napo

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has slammed the erstwhile Mahama administration for not doing much to improve the educational sector, claiming it did not procure a single textbook for schools in 8 years



In a special dispensation granted by the Speaker of Parliament for Ministers to make statements about their sectors, the Education Minister argued the Akufo Addo administration has done far better than the previous government.



He accused the Mahama administration of some policies which were inimical to the progress of the sector such as cancellation of allowances for both students and teachers.



Speaking to the media after proceedings Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh argued the Mahama administration failed to invest adequately in the education sector, unlike this government which is investing heavily in free SHS.



The Manhyia South MP argued the success of the free SHS program cannot be based only on performance in WASSCE but the mere fact that children who would’ve been out of school are now in school. According to him in the 8 years administration of the party, no single textbook was procured for students.



Responding to claim about Mahama administration not procuring textbooks, Minority Spokesperson on Education Peter Nortsu explained the books were procured but only arrived after the Mahama administration had lost power.

