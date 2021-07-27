Mahama constructed ‘azonto’ roads for Ashantis - NPP man jabs

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

When it comes to road construction, the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government deliberately built bad roads in Ashanti region, Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng has observed.



The NPP man in an interview on Wontumi TV which stated that areas like Tafo Nhyiaeso had its share of the cake by receiving ‘azonto’ roads from Mr. John Mahama instead of first-class roads.



“Mahama’s government constructed ‘azonto’ roads at Tafo Nhyiaeso, he did that shoddy work and came later to insult the Ashantis as well,” Agyenim Boateng said.



According to him roads constructed by the government of the former President became unmotorable just after a year and also created danger and accidents.



“The road became unmotorable and even articulator trucks couldn’t use it,” he further claimed.



He therefore commended the government of President Akufo-Addo noting that the ‘azonto’ roads left behind by his predecessor have now been turned into first-class roads.