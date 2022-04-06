Mahama congratulates Agyinasare on his rise to Archbishop

Religion of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the founder of the Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare on his elevation to Archbishop.



“It is a magnificent double for my friend and brother, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, as he gets consecrated Archbishop of the Perez Chapel International just days after celebrating his 60th birthday,” Mr Mahama posted on Facebook.



“From your very early beginnings in Tamale, through your days of evangelisation across the country and planting the Perez Chapel (formerly (Word Miracle Church), to becoming one of the most inspiring spiritual leaders of our country, God has blessed and used you to bring hope to many homes.



"My wife, Lordina, and I extend our congratulations to you, on this new journey,” he added.



The Perez Chapel International founder was elevated from a Bishop to Archbishop by the authority of the Episcopalian Council of Perez Chapel International and the leadership of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network at a ceremony in Accra on Saturday, 2 April 2022.



The elevation ceremony of the former Presiding Bishop took place at his branch, Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, a little more than a week after he celebrated his 60th birthday on 22 March 2022.



Bishop Kyle Searcy, the Presiding Bishop of Fresh Anointing House of Worship and an International Director of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network, led the consecration service in the presence of Bishop Joseph Imakando, Zambia; Bishop Gordon Kisseih, Ghana; Bishop Gideon Titi Ofei, Ghana; Bishop Fred Adetunji, USA; Bishop Yaw Adu, Ghana; and Bishop Ohene Benjamin Aboagye – who replaces Archbishop Agyinasare as Presiding Bishop.