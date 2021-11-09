Mahama completed 36 not 29 E-blocks - Kwaakye Ofosu challenges Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

The New Patriotic Party and the ruling government has, on several occasions, argued that the erstwhile John Mahama administration completed only 29 Community Day School E-blocks while the current government has completed some 31.



This claim has been re-echoed by various persons in the current government including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. These are in response to claims by the NDC that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has deliberately abandoned projects it inherited.



But sharing a document to make a case on Facebook, a former Deputy Minister of Information in the erstwhile government, Felix Ofosu Kwaakye has stated that the John Mahama-led NDC government, contrary to the claims of the current government, completed the construction of 46 of the projects out of some 123 they started.



"Folks, disregard Bawumia's claim that his bungling government met only 29 completed Community Day High Schools. 123 were started and 46 were completed. Below are 36 of those completed which were actually COMMISSIONED personally by President John Dramani Mahama in 2016. Our Vice President must have respect for the population and tell the truth," he posted.





In a presentation on the floor of Parliament in 2019 however, then Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the previous government handed over a total of 29 E-blocks which were completed out of the 123 it started.



“As at December 2016, for both the phase one and phase two of the secondary education improvement project that was sponsored by the World Bank in this community e-blocks, the total number of schools that have been totally completed and handed over were 29,” he said.



