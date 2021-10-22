Mahama clutching at straw to undermine Ghana’s democracy - #FixingTheCountry movement

General News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pro-government group #FixingTheCountry Movement have accused former President John Dramani Mahama of seeking to discredit the Electoral Commission to advance his personal cause of leading the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.



The group holds that John Mahama is creating an impression of a biased Electoral Commission to validate the defeat the NDC suffered in the 2020 elections and prepare the grounds for the 2024 contest.



At a press conference held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, the convener of the movement, Ernest Owusu Bempah said that John Mahama is laying the grounds for the next elections and that his comments should be disregarded.



“We can state without any scintilla of doubt that the greatest calamity that has ever befallen Ghana is Mr Mahama occupying the highest office of president. No former President worth the office he once occupied will chart the course Mr Mahama is charting.



“As a matter of fact, Mr Mahama is showing gross incompetence even in opposition. His utterances and baseless rants highlight the weaknesses in our democracy and bring into contempt the office he once occupied.



“We're fully aware that this whole act has always been about Mahama himself while pretending to be about others.



“The founder of the NDC, former President Rawlings saw through Mahama's antics and blew the lid off the 2024 agenda. It has always been about Mahama and his 2024 comeback. Mr Mahama is just clutching on straw and hoping to create a religion of conspiracy to undermine our democracy & ideas that challenge his politics. He needs to be told in plain language that touting these unfounded claims of election fraud without willingness to follow the constitutional procedures is as horrible as Adolf Hitler’s propaganda stunts," parts of his statement published by Peacefmonline read.



In his recent ‘Thank you’ tour of the Central Region, John Mahama criticized the Electoral Commission for colluding with the NPP to call the elections for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said that the failure of the chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa to mount the witness box in the 2020 election petition was an indication of culpability on the part of EC boss.



“We won the majority in Parliament, but you saw what happened on the day. In many of the collation centres, they injected soldiers and forced the electoral officers to pronounce results that were not real.”



“But for a lot of scheming that took place, the NDC would have won the election. I do believe that we did win, but a lot of things went untoward and so even though power did not come into our hands, it does not mean we do not have the prospects of winning.”



