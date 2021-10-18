Mahama challenges NPP to list projects in Central Region as Akufo-Addo starts tour

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to list the number of developments projects he has undertaken in the Central Region as he commences his two-day tour of the region.



President Akufo-Addo will today Monday, October 18, 2021, begin a two-day tour of the region where he is expected to inspect and commission projects, among others facilities, under the 1District 1Factory initiative.



The former President who ended his tour in the Central Region last week told the chiefs and people to ask Akufo-Addo to list the number of developmental projects he has embarked on in the region so far when he arrives.



Mahama said, “The next time an NPP member will come to visit this place, ask them to bring a list of things that the $200 million loans they have received has been able to achieve for the people in this region.”



The NDC's 2020 presidential flagbearer believes his government has undertaken more developmental projects in the region than the Akufo-Addo’s led government.



Listing some of the developments his government succeeded at during his administration, John Mahama stated, “When you take out the school projects, we constructed a fish processing plant in Elmina, Komenda Sugar factory, Cape Coast Stadium, Kotokraba market, Kasoa interchange and more.”