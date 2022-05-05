Mahama can't repeal E-Levy - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

E-Levy implementation started on May 1



The rate was reduced from 1.75% to 1.50%



Mahama promises to repeal the levy in next administration



Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama's decision to repeal the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, E-Levy.



According to him, the E-Levy has come to stay and no political party or individual can repeal it.



He said, there hasn't been any tax regime introduced in the country that a political party has assumed office and successfully repealed or abolished, Allotey Jacobs said while contributing to a discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



"Now, entrepreneurs are paying for the GETFund more than before, so there is no tax regime that someone will say this tax will be abolished or will be repealed or use big English to describe it; for me, I don't believe in it (the repeal promise)," he added.



"My biggest problem is that Ghanaians tend to believe politicians faster. I am a politician myself and I know what I have done, and sometimes I believe that there is a need for me to confess what I have done to Ghanaian voters.



"We [politicians] can tell you that Jesus Christ will come tomorrow and Ghanaians will believe it but is that our character?" Jacobs quizzed.



He also lamented what he termed a dilution of the minds of Ghanaians on the subject of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



"We can't live like that as a nation...look at how they have diluted the minds of Ghanaians about E-Levy, I am telling you that no government in the future, can abolish or repeal the E-Levy. I am saying this emphatically, that no government can come and repeal the E-Levy which is generating revenue for the government," Allotey Jacobs stressed.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, at a lecture in Accra last Monday, May 2, stated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will repeal the E-Levy Act.

Speaking on the theme ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’, Mahama described the introduction of the E-Levy as a regressive tax, which imposed hardships on Ghanaians.



“A new National Democratic Congress Government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 — will repeal the E-Levy Act,” he said.



He said although the NDC was not opposed to the principle of taxation, the NDC was, “implacably opposed to distortional and burdensome taxes such as the E-Levy that only force Ghanaians to endure more suffering.



“Unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advice has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians,” he said.



Mr Mahama emphasised that it was even more saddening that the levy was implemented on May Day, when workers were supposed to be celebrated.



