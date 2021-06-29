Mahama can be a 'trojan horse' for NDC - Moshake

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Executive Member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, is proposing that former President John Mahama be given a role as a trojan horse for the NDC’s 2024 election strategy.



In his latest write-up, the plain talking NDC firebrand who is popularly known as Moshake, reiterates his position that Mr. Mahama is a spent force who cannot win any election for the NDC again.



“Because Mr. Mahama is deemed a weak and easily beatable potential Presidential Candidate, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are praying that we bring him again in 2024; in fact, they are sure we will bring him again and are therefore strategizing with Mahama as focus.



“John Mahama can be tremendously useful to the NDC if he suddenly backs out of the Flagbearership race of the NDC and makes way for somebody else. This is how he can become a very effective Trojan horse for the NDC and I strongly urge that the party positions him this way,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, “this is about the most effective way that John Mahama can apologize for the massive disappointment that he has brought us as a party. He can prove he is really sorry for misleading us into opposition if he can sacrifice himself this way.”



Moshake is a well-known critic of the former President and an out and out advocate against any agenda for him to lead the NDC into the 2024 elections.



Since John Mahama led the NDC into defeat in 2016, Moshake has been advocating for a new party leader, assessing that the former President so mishandled the leadership of both the country and the party that voters have rejected him with their hearts.



“Mr. John Mahama led the NDC to lose by almost one million votes in 2016, four years later, the NDC won many seats it had lost in 2016 in 2020, squaring the numbers with the NPP in Parliament just after one election cycle. However, in 2020 John Mahama still lost the Presidency by over 500,000 votes. The message is clear; voters still love the NDC but have no love for John Mahama,” Moshake wrote.



He cited the NDC’s turnaround performance in Parliament as “strong proof that nobody can dispute, that the party is still beloved by voters but that they are not happy with the Presidential candidature of Mr. John Mahama.”



“This is why I have been calling on Mr. Mahama to make way for the sake of the party and he can do it marvellously if he accepts to play the role as our Trojan horse so that the NPP’s strategies around him can suddenly be put in disarray,” Moshake wrote.