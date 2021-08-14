Mahama begins ‘thank you tour’

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama begins a thank-you tour across the country next week.



The first leg of his tour, which comes barely five months after the controversial Supreme Court ruling on the 2021 Presidential election dispute, shall focus on the northern belt of Ghana, where he is expected to meet NDC supporters and Ghanaians in general.



The tour according to his office will be limited to the regional capitals starting from Wa, in the Upper West region on Sunday, August 15.



Power XYZ News has learned he will spend a day in each of the regions.



Next Tuesday he will visit his home region, Savannah where he will address party supporters at Damongo and cross over to the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale on Wednesday.



On Thursday, August 19, the former President and his entourage will visit North East regional capital, Nalerigu, and wrap up next Friday at Bolgatanga, Upper East regional capital.



According to the schedule, John Mahama will be accompanied by former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and a few national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).