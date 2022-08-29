Mahama applauds NDC MP Comfort Doyoe for prioritising road projects in Ada

Regional News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Mahama has commended Member of Parliament for Ada, Honourable Comfort Cudjoe Doyoe for driving the change agenda of the National Democratic Party (NDC) in her constituency ahead of the general elections in 2024.



Mahama, who described her as “hardworking” made the comment on Sunday, August 28 during a courtesy visit to sites of the reconstruction of some roads in Togbloku and Asigbekope.



Heeding the calls by her constituents who have complained about the bad nature of roads for decades, the MP told pressmen in a chat that the construction of the roads became important as it not only connected about 25 communities but comes at a time residents are in dire need of motorable roads to ease movement of goods from their farms to the market.



On his part, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who was in the company of other party bigwigs criticized the ruling Nana Addo-led administration, noting that the Ada constituency has been starved of the ‘year of roads’ mantra by the government.



“Your hardworking MP kept on talking to John Mahama about the bad nature of the road here. But unfortunately, we are not in power and even though we are hearing about year or roads but maybe the year or roads is for some people and some areas but we don’t hear it here.”



Recall, on August 13, Honourable Doyoe cut sod for the construction of a 7km road in Asigbekope, a farming community in the constituency.



The road links 25 communities including Caesarkope, Fanteviekpoe, Adedetsekope, Kenya, Adodiajikope Adodiajikope, Afiadenyegbe, Battor, Lute, Madavonu, Adikyerekope, Somanya, Aveyimeh, Asutura, Tugakope, Talibanya, Agbenyegakope, Yomlekope and Dorgobom.



The others are: Okudzetokope, English Kenya, Nuhaleynya, Tsehe, Caeaerkopepanya, James Town and Asigbekope.