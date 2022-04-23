Mahama appeals to National Chief Imam to pray Ghana out of current economic crisis

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

The former President John Dramani Mahama has joined the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to observe iftar as the Islamic faith enters its last 10 days of Ramadan.



The Iftar is a special meal to break the Ramadan fast for the day.



Speaking during the gathering at the residence of the Chief Imam, John Mahama said this year’s Ramadan is special because it coincides with the Christian calendar for marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



“Everybody knows the relationship between my father, the Chief Imam, and myself and I know that we’re in the holy month of the Ramadan. The divine coincidence; the Ramadan has coincided also with the Christian’s period of Easter and so we’re doubly blessed. This is a period where we beg for God’s forgiveness and therefore His grace, and mercy on our nation and then on ourselves.



“We know that in the last 10 days – the most holy part of the fasting, because they contain the night of power or the night of destiny and so we intensify our prayers, especially in the last 10 days of fasting.



“And as has always been the tradition, I’ve always invited the Chief Imam and other members of the Ulama, when I was in office, to my residence, to break the fast. We know iftar is a tradition that brings families and people together,” he said.



John Dramani Mahama also appealed to the Chief Imam to use this holy period to intensively intercede for Ghana and save it from the disastrous economic crisis it is currently in.



“Our nation is in very deep crisis and we need all the intersession that is possible to save our nation from the disaster that is facing us, to rescue our economy and to reconcile our nation among ourselves,” he appealed.



