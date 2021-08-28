Mahama advised RLG’s Agambire to go into hiding after 2016 defeat – NPP claims

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made a scathing attack against former president John Dramani Mahama, claiming all the “dubious” deals under his administration were undertaken by his friend, Roland Agambire, who was the Executive Chairman of Agams Holdings.



NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, at a press conference on Thursday, August 26, indicated that the latest judgement on the international arbitration between the Bank of Ghana and Sibton Switch Limited is a case in point in which Mr Agambire was at the centre of being granted contracts without prior approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).



On Wednesday, July 28, a London International Court of Arbitration (LCIA) ruled in favour of the Central Bank and awarded a $478 million cost against Sibton Switch, which was also ordered to settle the legal fees of the Bank in full.



According to Mr Boadu, that contract hugely benefited Mr Agambire, who used some of the money “for homes in Dubai and for paying media houses for NDC adverts for 2012”.



“The fallout from the exposé was that the contract, was awarded at a cost of GH¢4.6billion under John Mahama,” the NPP General Secretary told journalists in Accra.



“What is even more remarkable about what has happened is that again, a lot of people were quoting billions of dollars and it became an issue of public debate, but this system has now been built for less than $4 million dollars under the NPP government.



“Is it not more worrying that, all dubious deals under Mahama were carried by the RLG man?” he wondered, disclosing: “Mahama advised Agambire to go into hiding after the elections.”



John Boadu, therefore, questioned Mr Mahama’s track record with regard to corruption.



The three-time presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier this week alleged that the NPP government has stolen monies and cannot be left off the hook in the 2024 elections.



But Mr Boadu insisted: “In any event, as a former President, Mahama does not have to wait to deal with corruption. He knows the institutions within government responsible for investigation and prosecution. He can report his so called evidence of corruption allegations about the NPP to any of the enforcement agencies that Ghana can boast off, including the Special Prosecutor that he, Mahama, has advised to be independent.”



