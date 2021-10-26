Mahama accused of shunning funeral of late father of Boateng Gyan

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

• A former National Organiser of the NDC lost his father recently



• John Mahama didn’t make it to the funeral



• Yaw Boateng Gyan and the former president fell out over issues concerning the direction of the party



There was outrage among a group of sympathizers during the funeral ceremony of the late father of Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), after the party’s 2020 presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, did not show up.



The funeral event of the 105-year-old Opanyin Kofi Yeboah at his hometown, Odumase-Sunyani, was graced by other party stalwarts like a former Finance Minister and former Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffour; the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; and the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, were among guests.



3news.com reports that although they were looking out for the former president to show up at the funeral ceremony, he failed to live up to their expectation.



A local, only referred to as Opanin, questioned his absence and his perceived lack of empathy.



“We heard the news he attended other events but did not deem it fit to attend the burial of one of the ‘Generals’ who helped bring him to power in 2012,” he said.



The man explained that for someone like Yaw Boateng Gyan, who was instrumental in the success of John Mahama’s 2012 bid, ignoring his father’s funeral only goes to show the little empathy he has.



“This shows that he lacks empathy for the people who have stood with him in the time past,” he added.



It is however unclear if John Dramani Mahama was invited to the ceremony, as it is believed that the two have fallen out over issues concerning the direction of the party.



