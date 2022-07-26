Mahama, NDC must be arrested for ‘rival’ Atta-Mills ceremony – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta-Mills’ death



Atta-Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



Rival events held on 10th anniversary day



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has opined that persons who attended a ‘rival’ 10th anniversary commemoration of the death of John Evans Atta-Mills must be arrested.



He specifically called for the arrest of former President John Dramani Mahama who led the National Democratic Congress’ event at the Asomdwee Park and all attendees.



Ampaw whiles speaking on Wontumi TV stressed that after the state-sponsored event that took place at the Asomdwee Park which was recommissioned after upgrades, there was no need for any other event.



“President Mahama and all NDC members who went there after the ceremony should have been arrested because they don’t have any interest, that place is a security zone.



“Where lies what Mahama and the NDC went to do after? In my opinion it was a national disgrace, it was unnecessary and unfortunate because (earlier) with state resources and state presence there was a ceremony that went viral to honour and unveil a nice tomb.



He accused Mahama of engaging in cheap politics for refusing to attend a national event on which he had been acknowledged and billed to speak.



He slammed Mahama, “who became president after Mills death,” for failing to give his former boss the expected honour only for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do so.



The 10th anniversary celebration was observed officially by the state at a commissioning of the Asomdwee Park.



It was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as well as Koku Anyidoho, whose Non-Governmental Organization, the Atta Mills Institute, AMI, got government to undertake renovations at the Park.



John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress as well as the Atta-Mills family, held their own commemoration at the Park hours after that of the state had ended.















