Mahama & NDC has provided zero policy initiative since they went into opposition - Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has challenged former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress to show Ghanaians just one thought through policy that have been suggested to the government while in opposition.



The President while addressing NPP supporters at the ongoing National Delegates Conference in Kumasi said the NDC had provided no alternatives to the challenges they claim Ghanaians were facing.



The president said he is aware that Ghanaians are currently going through hardships but he is working to fix things.



“We have spent more money in improving the circumstances of our people than any government in the 4th republic. So when u leave here be proud that you have produced a government that has been most diligent in improving the lives of the people than any other government in the history of this country.



“All the things that we have done in government are things we thought about while in opposition, what is the one policy that the NDC and their leader John Mahama have thought about in five years that they have been in opposition. There is not one policy, the answer is zero,” the President said.