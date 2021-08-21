'Mahama Camboo' operators must register with recognised unions

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Operators of commercial motor tricycles in Wa, popularly known as “Mahama Camboo”, must all register with recognised unions before they can be permitted to operate.



The move is intended to prevent criminals from using them to commit crimes without being recognised as it used to be in the past.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Peter Anombugri Ndekugri, the new Upper West Regional Police Commander, disclosed this during his maiden encounter with the media in Wa to outline some new security strategies.



“No ‘Camboo’ will be allowed to operate in Wa without a recognised union permit whether day or night”, he insisted.



The Regional Commander also noted that ‘Camboo’ vehicle registration numbers must also be put on locations visible to the public so that in case of any problem the number could be easily spotted.



He added that no ‘Camboo’ would be allowed to live Wa after 2000 hrs in the night without police escort.



ACP Ndekugri noted that motor tricycles also popularly known as “Motor King” would no longer be permitted to operate in the night again.



He pointed out that no two young men would be allowed to ride on one motor bike after 0630hrs in the evening.



He said the usual practice of young men sitting in camps is also banned after 1230hrs in the night.



The Regional Police Commander noted that unregistered motor bikes would not be released to their owners without being registered.



ACP Ndekugri said in order to address the challenge of criminals attacking passengers arriving in town at midnight, a police team would be on standby to give security to all vehicles arriving at night and their passengers in order for them to get to their destinations safely.



He noted that one of the storey buildings at the Wa Kejetia Market was being used by criminals as a hideout in the night to attack unsuspecting passengers, adding that police officers would be stationed there permanently to check their activities.



The Regional Police Commander also raised concern about wrong parking on the streets of Wa and its attendant consequences, noting that police would no more be arresting offenders, but would rather issue them straight court summons.



ACP Ndekugri said all these strategies were intended to ensure adequate security in Wa for people to freely go about their daily activities without any fears and urged the public to cooperate with the police to ensure their security.



ACP Ndekugri also called on the media to help the police to sensitize the public on the new strategies to ensure compliance.

GNA