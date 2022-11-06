Mahama, Alan K, veteran musicians attend AB Crentsil's funeral

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

The funeral rites of the late Ghanaian Highlife legend, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, better known as A.B. Crentsil, was widely attended by key personalities in the country including the former president, John Dramani Mahama.



Friends, family, and popular faces in the entertainment circles turned out in their numbers to bid farewell to AB Crentsil at his burial service inside the Bethel Methodist Church, Tema Community 8.



Ghanaian politician and Minster of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, was also spotted at the funeral grounds, seated next to Mr Mahama.



Legendary musicians like Pat Thomas, Rex Omar, and Diana Hopeson among many others were there to mourn with the bereaved family on Saturday, November 5, 2022.



Popular music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, better known as Fredyma who mourned with AB Crentsil also shared some photos from the burial grounds on his Facebook page.



Tons of tributes have poured in for the 'Mose' singer who passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at age 79.



The late singer's final burial service will take place at his hometown, Ewoyaa, near Saltpond, Central Region.

































