Mahama, Akufo-Addo disrespected Mills’ last wish - Stephen Ashitey

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

In the wake of the re-styling of the grave and headstone of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills by President Akufo-Addo and the brouhaha it has generated, the leader of a group of ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) is branding the seeming love on display for Mills as fake.



According to Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, both the Mahama-backed National Democratic Congress (NDC) party which is crying foul over the supposed desecration of Mills’ grave and the Jubilee House headed by President Akufo-Addo which claims to have rather rehabilitated the memory of Mills, neglected Mills’ true last wish.



“Before Professor Mills would suddenly pass on in July 2012, he had issued a fiat for the over 4,000 GPHA ex-workers who had been retrenched in 2002 without their severance benefits to be paid.



"Unfortunately, it was just days after that that he died leaving the mantle to his Vice President John Dramani Mahama,” Mr. Ashitey Adjei wrote.



He adds that, “Mahama threw the fiat to the dogs and snubbed the ex-workers, desecrating Prof. Mills’ last wishes.



He cannot therefore now be claiming to love Mills so much that he is unhappy about the supposed desecration of his grave by the Akufo-

Addo government.”



Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, also faulted President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government over his continuous neglect of the wish of Mills to have the ex-workers paid what is due them.



“It has been almost six years now since president Akufo-Addo swore an oath at the Black Star Square to do justice to all manner of persons as President and yet the over 4,000 GPHA ex-workers remain unpaid as Mills had instructed.



“The question then is, does President Akufo-Addo really love Mills as he has tried to portray through the rehabilitation of his grave? Between carrying out his will and decorating his grave, which would Mills prefer?” he asked.



It would be recalled that in 2002, over 4,000 workers of the GPHA had been retrenched in a program.



However, out of the lot, only five were paid their full severance benefits

due them.



The ex-workers then started a struggle to receive payment and along the line, their leader, Moshake wrote to President Mills in 2012 for justice.



The gentle-hearted President Mills responded by directing the Transport Ministry to sort the ex-workers

grievance out.



“His Excellency the President has directed an early resolution of the dispute between GPHA and the ex-workers,” was the directive President Mills had given the Ministry through his Secretary, Mr. J.K. Bebaako Mensah.



It was also copied to Moshake, the leader of the ex-workers.



However, after President Mills had died, the Mahama government discontinued the directive and swept the issue under the carpet.



According to Moshake, “Mr. Mahama did not even reply a single letter we addressed to him in furtherance of the resolution as directed by President Mills.”



Interestingly, he adds, at the time, current Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, was the Chairman of the Board of the GPHA.



“We have also written several letters to President Akufo-Addo over the injustice but so far we have not received any reply,” Moshake wrote.



Meanwhile, he adds that distraught colleagues keep dying from abject poverty and melancholy while some lose their minds and their families due to lack of care.



“Wherever President Mills is, his gentle and just soul will not be happy about the injustice that continues to persist against the GPHA ex-workers and so if you think you have love to show him, show it by paying the ex-workers he instructed you to pay rather than organizing fanciful lectures and carrying out decorations on his grave at Asomdwee Park,” Moshake wrote.