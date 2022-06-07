Magistrate on leave forces Barker-Vormawor traffic offence case to be adjourned

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

#FixTheCountry convener charged with treason felony



Oliver Barker-Vormawor pleads not guilty to traffic offence



Court to hear case against Oliver on July 12, 2022



The road traffic offence case involving the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been adjourned.



This, a report on 3news.com has said, is due to the fact that the presiding magistrate from Madina is on leave.



The case will hence be heard again on July 12, 2022.



On May 17, 2022, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested at the East Legon tunnel when he was on his way to the Ashaiman court for his treason felony case.



He was eventually put before the Madina court for careless and inconsiderate driving, as well as failure to observe road markings.



After pleading guilty, the two others arrested with Barker-Vormawor were charged GHc300 each by the Motor Traffic and Transport Depart (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.



However, the #FixTheCountry convener, pleading not guilty, was granted a bail of GHc30,000 after he was detained for about 8 hours.