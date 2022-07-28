You are here: HomeNews2022 07 28Article 1592093

Regional News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Magistrate abandons official bungalow over galamsey activities

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ongoing mining at the back of the bungalow of Nkroful District Magistrate is affecting her health Ongoing mining at the back of the bungalow of Nkroful District Magistrate is affecting her health

The Regional Administrative Officer in the Western Region has disclosed that the Nkroful District Magistrate has relocated due to the disturbing activities of illegal miners close to her residence.

According to the officer, several complaints about the disturbing development that is threatening Magistrates’ health have fallen on deaf ears.

“The ongoing mining at the back of the bungalow is affecting her health as the galamsey takes place during day and night depriving her of the needed rest/sleep. Also, the chemicals used in the mining activities and the noise from the area are having an impact on her health.

“The galamsey activities ongoing poses a great threat to her life as there have been a series of clashes involving the galamsey operators within the area,” the Regional Administrative Officer, Diana Naana Asiam reiterated in a letter to the Ellembelle District Assembly in the Western Region.

Attached is the full letter

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Cornerstone chairman, Nana Fitz

How I plotted Nyaho Tamakloe's downfall to make way for Nyantakyi as GFA President - Nana Fitz recounts

Businessleading business icon

Traders in parts Kumasi fear the infiltration of their money with fake 200 cedi notes

Fraudsters invade markets in Kumasi with fake GH¢200 notes

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Money rains on Tracey

Tracey Boakye showered with countless dollar bill notes on her wedding day

Africaleading africa news icon

Emmanuel Macron, French President

Russia-Ukraine war: Europe must help Africa produce more food – French president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The symbolic communication of President Akufo-Addo