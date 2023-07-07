Mafia group NPP works through threats and intimidation – Edudzi

Politics of Friday, 7 July 2023

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Edudzi Tamakloe has described the ruling New Patriotic Party as a group that operates like a mafia group.



Speaking in an interview on 3FM, the private legal practitioner said the NPP is quick to resort to intimidation, threats and inducement to push their agenda.



“You see, these people their style of politics is inducement, threats. They work like the mafia; they use intimidation, threats, inducement. That is their modus operandi,” he stated.



He was addressing the heavy criticism by members of the NPP against the Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II over his call on the Attorney-General to discontinue the criminal trial of Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



“If a chief cannot be honest; speak honestly. In any case what does the national anthem tell us? ‘make us cherish fearless, honesty and help us resist oppressors rule.’ I always ask if Akufo-Addo the things he has done today had informed anyone that he was going to misconduct himself in this manner, who would have cast his vote for him? But the veil is off, the mask is off and Ghanaians are awakened,” he stated



The Dormaahene in a recent appeal to the A-G called on the state’s senior prosecutor to file a nolle prosequi in the case where Gyakye Quayson is trialled on charges of perjury.



Following his call, some pro-government and NPP persons have rained heavy criticism on the otherwise revered chief.



The Dormaahene who also doubles as a High Court judge has been accused by his critics of being an NDC ally.



