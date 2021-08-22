Mafi Adidome outdoors new Chief

Regional News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Chiefs, Kingmakers, and elders of Mafi Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta region have installed Kwasinyi Agyeman V as the ‘Dufia’ of Mafi Adidome.



Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman V, known in private life as Emmanuel James Atiemo Fiagbenu, is the Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).



The 57-year-old public servant and father of four succeeded the late Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman IV.





In his acceptance speech, Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman assured of putting Mafi Adidome back on track as the once vibrant community it was.



He also promised to prioritize quality education, business development, gainful employment, good healthcare, and youth development in the area.



Togbe also pledged to ensure responsive and accountable governance during his reign.



Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman V said he would collaborate with the local authorities and central government to ensure that the area gets its fair share of development projects.



"Opportunities will be explored to attract NGOs to develop not only Adidome but the entire Mafi State. We have to seek the development of Mafi because we are far behind. As we work together as a committed team of people with a shared vision and people who are willing to make the required sacrifices for a brighter tomorrow that they envision for Adidome."