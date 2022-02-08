Madtime Entertainment’s Richie Badda stuns on debut single ‘Ma Bemu’

Music of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghanaian rap legend and Madtime Entertainment record label president, Kwaw Kese announced on Tuesday, 1st February 2022 via his Instagram account, his most recent addition to the MADTIME Family.



Richie Badda has subsequently released his debut single and video ‘Ma Bemu'.



The post (on his Instagram account) reads: "His name is @richiebadda and he’s got a lot to offer. He’s gonna take y’all on a smooth ride with his music, trust me".



"Family has everything to do with it" is a mantra Richard Boanoh (né) goes by as he commences his musical journey under the guidance of a father-figure, Kwaw Kese, who earned himself five awards in one night at the peak of his career at the 2008 edition of Ghana Music Awards.



‘Ma Bemu’, a shortened form of the akan phrase 'm’abemu emu' translates as "I will not be discouraged" as a young talented Richie urges all life forces to embrace all things good and bad whilst staying winning.



Richie captivates all whom he encounters instantly with his fire; a fire fueled by desire and truth of the soul. He vows to remain the burning spear for a generation constantly in search of light, aiming to convert his musical talent to value for the streets and all those that may call it home.



A post on the Snapchat account of the Ghanaian vocal queen, Efya saw her caption the short snippet of his official music video to his new single saying “Richie Badda is a just gem”.



"Let it be known that ‘badd’ has a new meaning, I am here" Richie Badda said.



