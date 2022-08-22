Madina MP’s criminal case adjourned to October 11

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Criminal proceedings against Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu have been adjourned to October 11, 2022.



This was because the Kaneshie District Court presided over by His Worship Mr. Oheneba Kuffuor did not sit.



The legislator had pleaded not guilty to charges when he first appeared before the court on December 1, 2021, and later had a bench warrant issued for his arrest rescinded.



The MP has been charged for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property after he joined his constituents at Ayi-Mensah, Danfa, and the Otinibi stretch of the La Nkwantanang -Madina Municipality in a demonstration over poor roads on October 25, 2021.



In court on Monday, August 22, 2022, when the case was expected to be heard, it was adjourned to October 11 because the court did not sit.