Madina MP petitions Speaker over School of Law exams brouhaha

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to instruct the General Legal Council to release the raw score for candidates who wrote the entrance exams.



The MP said he had to file the petition following the public outcry on the matter.



“Following recent reports of mass failure in the Law School Entrance Exams and the related public outcry, I have today petitioned the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament to Order the General Legal Council to submit raw scores of Candidates for verification in line with Article 37 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.”



Read the full statement below



