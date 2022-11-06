Madina MP fined GHC2400 for ‘reckless and inconsiderate driving’

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, has been fined GHC 2400 by the La District Court for inconsiderate driving.



On November 3, 2022, the police arrested Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu for reckless and inconsiderate driving.



“The suspect driver was arrested when he was spotted driving in the middle of the road risking the lives of pedestrians and other road users around the Airport by-pass in a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicle with registration number GB-9776-21,” the police said in a statement



According to the police, the vehicle was impounded, and he was arraigned before the La District Court on November 4, 2022, on the charges of reckless and inconsiderate driving, driving in the middle of the road facing oncoming traffic, and causing danger to other road users.



He was convicted by the court and fined an amount of GHC 2,400. The court further directed him to remove the front siren …lights which had been unlawfully fitted on his vehicle.



After his conviction, he subsequently paid the fine and the police have supervised the removal of the unlawfully installed lights and the vehicle has since been released to him.



“We would like to entreat all drivers to be mindful of the safety of other road users at all times to prevent avoidable accidents and their associated deaths and injuries, especially as the Christmas season approaches.” the police said.



“The Police remain committed to ensuring safety and security on our roads as we deliver on our core mandate of protecting life and property as well as maintaining law and order in the country,” the police statement added.