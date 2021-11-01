Madina MP arrest: Maybe cops at church went for intelligence gathering - Police

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service has denied reports that its officers went to a church to arrest the Member of Parliament MP for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu, stressing that not even plainclothes officers were on the premises to arrest him.



There have been widespread reports that some police officers went into the premises of the …. church where Hon. Sosu was worshipping to arrest him for leading a demonstration in his constituency on October 25, 2021, but the service has categorically denied this.



“stories circulating that some police personnel had been dispatched to arrest the MP at a church today Sunday, October 31, 2021 are untrue.



"Any plain-clothed police personnel found on the premises of the church may have been there for intelligence purposes and not to effect an arrest,” the Statement sighed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director General Police Public Affairs Directorate said.



The statement assured that the police are investigating the matter.



