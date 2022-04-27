Madina: GWCL disconnects 13 illegally linked pipelines

General News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has disconnected 13 illegally connected pipelines at Madina in Accra.



A commercial water vendor connected 13 pipelines without authorisation from the GWCL.



The connection has had no billing metering system for the past 7 years.



Speaking to the media during the disconnection exercise, the Regional Distribution Manager of the Accra East region, Ing. Paul Akpanya noted that the company will disconnect such illegalities to reduce system losses.



He said: “Before we connected the people, we knew the flow and pressure were good, so we do not have to inform them before disconnecting. We are not disconnecting the main pipelines.



“We are just here for the illegal connection. We want people to get water in their homes and not buy from those with illegal connections at a high cost.”



The Managing Director of the GWCL, Ing. Dr. Clifford Abdullah Braimah urged customers to be responsible and report persons who engage in such illegalities for prompt action.



“Some of our customers are engaging in illegal connections into their systems, and Ghanaians are watching. If you allow a customer to take more than he is supposed to take, he denies those downstream what they are supposed to get.



“We have to be responsible and to report those who are engaged in it or haven’t even paid their water bills,” Ing. Braimah stated.