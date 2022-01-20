‘Mad man’ burns 25-year-old girl at Kotwi, victim cries for help

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A 25-year-old girl is currently battling for her life, losing one breast, one eye after a 40-year-old mentally deranged Richard Asiedu, set the girl's room ablaze at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



Richard Asiedu, according to the residents, in the past, had been mercilessly terrorizing residents by beating and threatening innocent women and children as well as killing animals indiscriminately in the community, but no action has been taken by the police though the issue was reported to them.



Residents are piling pressure on the accused's family to immediately find a cure for his mental condition before the worse happens as the police look helpless.



Father of the victim, Nana Kwaku Poku who could not hold his tears said he could not send her daughter to the hospital after the incident.



"My daughter needs urgent medical attention but I have nothing on me now. All am praying for is that she survives these life-threatening injuries." He cried.



He appealed to benevolent individuals to come to his aid to send the girl to the hospital.



The victim, Eunice Opoku, also had her hand and other parts of her body sustaining severe injuries after one Richard Asiedu, 40, set the girl ablaze in a room.



Narrating her ordeal to OTEC News reporter, Kwame Agyenim Boateng the victim, Eunice Opoku said she was attacked by the suspect with a pinch-bar while escaping from a blazing fire in her room.



"I was in my room when I saw smoke in the house, I attempted to escape but Mr. Asiedu hit me with a pinch-bar and locked me in the room to deal with the fire.



"Now one of my breasts is almost destroyed with the other one severely injured, one of my hands has also burned beyond recognition and the pain am going through is unbearable," She cried.



The suspect who's is currently in the grips of Brofoyedu police station was said to have set the girl ablaze on Sunday, January 16, 2022, burning two rooms in the process.



The incident has left neighbours in a state of shock as fire swept through the house destroying properties worth hundreds of cedis.