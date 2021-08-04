Macho Kaaka’s family to join #FixTheCountry, daughter to address protestors

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Kaaka's family insist he was a member of the #FixTheCountry campaign



•They are in Accra to participate in today's demonstration



•His daughter will speak during the protest



The wife, children and brother of late social activist Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka have landed in Accra to participate in the #FixTheCountry demonstration which will be held today, August 4, 2021.



As Ghana marks Founders’ Day, hundreds of disgruntled youth will take to the streets to demand better governance from the country’s political leadership and Kaaka’s family will be in attendance.



The family according to one of Kaaka’s brothers who spoke to Onua TV maintains that Kaaka, by virtue of his activism was a key member of the #FixTheCountry brigade.



He said that the family will be honouring the memory of their late relative by joining the demonstration which has the Obra Spot at Circle as its starting point.



“All Kaaka did was to highlight the issues Ejura and that is what #FixTheCountry is about so he was a member of the group by virtue of the work”.



According to the organizer, Kaaka’s daughter will be one of the people who will address the protestors at some stage in the walk.



Macho Kaaka, it will be recalled died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, June 28, 2021, after being assaulted by some persons.



His death sparked disturbances in Ejura which led to the death of two and injuries to six others after armed police and military officers fired into a protesting crowd.



Kaaka’s brother Baba Idi has been identified as one of the suspects in the case but his family maintains that he's innocent.







