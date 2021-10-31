You are here: HomeNews2021 10 31Article 1391830

General News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Mac Manu assures COCOBOD staff of better working conditions

Chairman of COCOBOD, Peter Mac Manu Chairman of COCOBOD, Peter Mac Manu

The new Board of Directors of COCOBOD and Senior Management have held an interactive durbar for staff in Takoradi (Western Region).

The Chairman of the Board, Peter Mac Manu assured that the Board is working to address concerns about welfare and working conditions.

