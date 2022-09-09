'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Social media is often the best avenue to test the pulse of a topical issue online, often times even offline.
So, it was for good reason that the global trends as at September 8, 2022; included among others, #QueenElizabeth, Rest In Peace, London Bridge etc. Queen Elizabeth II had died.
The world's longest serving leader, was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022, via a statement from the royal family.
But localized trends in Ghana aside the global ones had 'Maa Lizzy' also as a top trend. It turns out that, this was how social media users were celebrating the life and mourning the passing of the Queen.
Most Ghanaians posted funny tweets about how they are marking the passing, whiles others also took to serving historical material of Queen Elizabeth's direct interaction with Ghana - visits in 1961 and 1999; as well as times when Ghanaian leaders had met her at the Buckingham Palace.
Find below some of the tweets:
Infact,we are all coming for the funeral. Rest In Peace Maa Lizzy ???? pic.twitter.com/0kQeZ6Zrnd— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 8, 2022
Maa Lizzy’s funeral cloth is out, 70gh per yard, limited pieces, dm for yours #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/CrwHgJPFVQ— TRENDINGGISTGH???????? (@Bottossgod) September 8, 2022
Maa Lizzy ???????? pic.twitter.com/i8f7VEpjTD— #FixTheCountry (@Nanakesse24) September 8, 2022
#QueenElizabeth— Like or Retweet???????? (@nohe4real) September 9, 2022
Maa Lizzy Nante3 yie. Rest in Peace
See you all in Ashtown???????????? pic.twitter.com/JRCVHjpax9
#QueenElizabeth Maa Lizzy no force, ow Maa lizzy wo de me gyaa hwan ni???????? pic.twitter.com/usD8cy4Gg0— Ayokoa God ♟️ (@worldbrain1) September 9, 2022
King Sark & King Promise getting ready to perform at Maa Lizzy's Funeral ????. #QueenElizabethhttps://t.co/49OAAjMFOO pic.twitter.com/VfAGy91JJZ— Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) September 8, 2022
Rest In Peace Maa Lizzy. ???? pic.twitter.com/qihe22Athf— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) September 8, 2022
Maa lizzy pic.twitter.com/yBYMAE2bEv— Kwabna Tito (@KwabnaTito) September 8, 2022
Goodbye Maa Lizzy pic.twitter.com/j3Ex3EsQdX— Bobby Shafto Jr. (@ShaftoJr) September 8, 2022
GOLDEN MEMORY— Neequaye Boye (@neequayeboye1) September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth Historic visit to Ghana in 1961.
Maa Lizzy Prince Charles Stanford Bridge Addo D pic.twitter.com/lfaO0C2uc1