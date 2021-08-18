MUSEC cancels fire festival in Damongo

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Municipal Security Committee of the West Gonja Municipal Assembly has banned the celebration of this year’s fire festival in the Damongo township and its environs.



Speaking in an urgent meeting held at the office of the Savannah Regional minister on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) attributed the ban to the feuding factions in the Damongo chieftaincy dispute.



MUSEC said it found it necessary to ban the entire township from going ahead to celebrate the festival since signals picked by the committee are not good and could result in chaos if the festival is allowed to take place.



The fire festival 2021 is scheduled to take place tonight Wednesday 18th August 2021.



Meanwhile, Larabanga is fully set with people from all walks of life trooping to the community to witness the annual Quranic recitation which always precedes the fire festival later in the night.