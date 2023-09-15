MTN holds media and stakeholders’ forum in Koforidua

Regional News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Telecommunication giants, MTN Ghana on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, held its annual media and stakeholders Forum at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.



The event, held on the theme, "Leveraging Technology to Serve Customers with Excellence", formed part of the company’s efforts to deepen its understanding of its key stakeholders in the media space in their operations.



It brought together journalists and editors in the print and electronic media and other relevant stakeholders to share ideas and foster collaboration between the company and the media.



Detailing MTN Ghana’s strategic priorities, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Corporate Communications Senior Manager at MTN Ghana, said the telecom giant, having contributed over GH₵4 billion in government revenue in 2022 was on course to invest over one billion- dollars in its network expansion by the end of 2025.



She continued that a further GH₵93.2 million has been invested in various social

impact projects to touch the lives of over 4.5m Ghanaians with a further commitment of approximately GH₵15m of digital initiatives.



According to her, Mobile Money now has 280,000 agents and 140,000 active merchants, stressing that the company’s digital ambitions were undergoing 4 big shifts to reach maturity.



Highlighting MTN’s investments in Ghana’s socio-economic sector, the Corporate

Communications Senior Manager disclosed that a $25m ICT hub is in the offing as part of efforts to support the government’s digital agenda and create jobs for the youth in various digital fields.



She however identified fiber cuts, MoMo fraud, and network challenges as key challenges confronting the Company.



The Senior Manager of Regional Sales, South East, Peter Bimpeh averred that the theme, "Leveraging Technology to Serve Customers with Excellence" was a direct reflection of MTN’s belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.



According to him, the company was inspired by the immense potential it sees in Ghana and Africa, adding that it was committed to bridging the digital divide, furthering financial inclusion, and advancing the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its core business activities and support to governments, communities, and customers.



Peter Bimpeh furthered that MTN Ghana remains confident that the future holds good promises for Africa despite prevailing headwinds and the steep impact of the interventions by the government to ensure a steady and strong economic recovery.



Other members of the company also addressed several key questions confronting the business, particularly mobile money fraud, merchant/agent charging schemes, and mobile money transactions amongst others.



The media personnel also took advantage of the opportunity to express their concerns and asked questions based on topical issues about the operations of MTN Ghana.