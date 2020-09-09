Regional News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: GNA

MTN gives close to 6000 KN95 nosemasks to two hospitals in Western Region

Dr. Joseph Tambil Medical Director of Effia-Nkwanta hospital received the items

The South West office of the Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has presented close to 6000 KN95 nose masks to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional and Essikado hospitals in the Western Region for COVID-19 prevention purposes.



Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, Regional Senior Manager of the MTN who handed the items to Dr. Joseph Tambil Medical Director of Effia -Nkwanta hospital indicated that the wearing of nosemasks was key in preventing the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, hence the donation.



He announced that the network made several donations to various institutions, and so far, they supplied 44,000 PPE and a PCR machine to the National COVID-19 trust fund.



"We have also provided essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute to promote rapid testing and data processing".



Mr Nyarko added that the MTN was providing 88,500 nosemasks to 30 hospitals across the 16 regions in the country.



He therefore encouraged the citizens to strictly abide by all the safety protocols in curbing the pandemic.



Dr Joseph Tambil, the Medical Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital promised judicious use of the masks adding, "This action is very thoughtful of you as an organization".



He urged the company to cement their first-time engagement through continual relationships for the mutual benefits of their clients.





