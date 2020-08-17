General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

MSWR, Zoomlion present 3 pick-ups to Interior Ministry

This gesture is to enable police personnel move freely, monitor, and enforce environmental bye-laws

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), in partnership with waste management expert Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has donated three pick-ups to the Ministry of Interior.



This gesture is to enable police personnel move freely, monitor, and enforce environmental bye-laws in the capital, Accra, and other regional capitals of the country.



Presentation



Making the presentation at the Ministry of Interior premises in Accra on Thursday, the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, explained that the donation is in line with her outfit’s goal of ensuring every corner of the country is clean.



According to her, a lot of processes are involved in ensuring effective sanitation – adding that one of them is making vehicles available to institutions like the police who are supporting their efforts.



Partnership



She described the partnership between her ministry and Zoomlion as very good, stressing that the initiative taken by these two bodies to ensure the country is rid of filth is yielding positive results.



She said a similar donation had already been made to the Ministry of Defence, which has seen the deployment of military personnel to help in ensuring a clean environment



In this vein, Mrs. Dapaah praised Zoomlion and the Ghana Police Service for their efforts so far in ensuring that good sanitation practices are adhered to by the citizenry.



The Minister of Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery who received the vehicles’ keys, commended the sanitation ministry and ZGL for the gesture.



He gave the assurance that the vehicles will be used effectively by the police in the purpose they were donated for.



He used the occasion to praise Zoomlion for its collaboration with the military and police in helping to fight COVID-19 in the country.



Akufo-Addo administration



According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led government ha supported the Ghana Police Service with more logistics and other incentives than any other government under the Fourth Republic.



All this support to the police, he said, is geared toward motivating police officers to give their best.



In attendance were the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West, Mr. Clement Wilkinson; Director General of Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (CoP) Mensah; and Chief Corporate Communications Officer-Jospong Group of Companies, Sophia Lissah.

