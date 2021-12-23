MPs will soon be throwing chairs at each other – Former MP predicts

Politics of Thursday, 23 December 2021

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya-Krobo constituency, Michael Teye Nyawunu, has predicted that soon Members of Parliament will be throwing chairs at each other if they do not build consensus.



While he admits that all over the world, brawls occur in parliament, he expressed that the scuffles in parliament has become one too many.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated: “I am quite disappointed because I was quite hopeful that this will be the toughest and strongest parliament that we would have received in this 4th Republic simply because the numbers are almost equal and if the numbers are almost equal then I expect proper handling of discussions and proper non-partisan ways to make decisions. Unfortunately, it has not been so. It’s been chaotic as we have never experienced in the history of this parliament in Ghana.”



“Tanzania’s parliament fought and threw chairs at each other. We haven’t gotten to that yet but I can assure you that we have embarked upon that road so next time I will not be surprised to see our MPs throw chairs at each other. There is a possibility it will get to that extent. The next level will be to throw chairs at each other,” he added.



The former MP has encouraged the current parliament to work together and reach a consensus for the development of the country.



Background



Parliament on Monday night turned unruly during voting to consider the Electronic Communications Tax, (E-Levy) proposed by the government in its 2022 budget, under a certificate of urgency.



MPs from opposing sides of the house were at each other’s throat following an attempt by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (NPP, Bekwai), who was presiding over proceedings, to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him join in the head count voting.



