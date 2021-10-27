MPs who use common fund for NHIS don’t deserve a second term – Ex-Assembly Member

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has said Members of Parliament (MP) who spend their share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to enroll constituents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), does not deserve a second term in Parliament.



Mr. Lawrence Adu Dapaah explained that this is a lazy approach on the part of some MPs.



“Using the common fund for such purposes is a lazy approach to the development of the people,” he said.



Mr. Adu Dapaah, one-time Assembly Member for Afo-Nkwanta Electoral area in the Subin Constituency said many of the MPs in the region are only fixated with enrolling their constituents onto the NHIS.



The former Assembly Member chided some of these sitting MPs in the region ahead of the Ashanti Regional NPP delegates’ conference tomorrow, Wednesday, 27 October 2021.



Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM, he said if this is the way to go then a handful of MPs in the region do not deserve to be back in Parliament come 2025.



“It is a problem if you have people who take delight in calling themselves MPs and the only service they can offer their constituents is to enroll them onto the NHIS, then the country for that matter the region has a problem,” he stated.



He noted that as Assemblyman, he single-handedly lobbied for projects worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis.



“At that level, I lobbied for projects for my people and if as MP all you can do is to enroll your constituents onto the NHIS, that is below the standard,” he said.



He expressed shock as to the number of MPs enrolling their electorate onto the NHIS when they should be out there lobbying for life-changing projects for the region.



