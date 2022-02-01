MPs who get ‘dirty’ must face the law – Majority Chief Whip

Politics of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

MPs who fight must be treated as criminals - Annoh-Dompreh



Privileges of MP who fight must be suspended – MP



MP losing respect due to fights - Annoh-Dompreh



Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said MPs who engage in fisticuffs in the house should be prosecuted.



Annoh-Dompreh who was reported to have said this by Asaase Radio added that Members of Parliament (MPs) who engage in fights must lose their privileges and be treated as criminals.



“I will insist, if this thing [fighting in Parliament] happens again, that all the people involved must face the full rigours of the law. They must be treated as any criminal anywhere and all these MPs [who engage] in such acts must lose their privileges,” he was quoted by assaseradio.com.



The chief whip who is the MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, said even members of his caucus who fight must be made to face the full rigours of the law adding that the MPs should be civil and learn to show dignity in the dispensation of their duties.



According to him, MPs are losing the respect of Ghanaians and if the fights continue, their constituents would stop voting for them.



“Why? If we continue in this lane, we will not have the grounds to go to the Ghanaian people and ask them to vote for us again,” Annoh-Dompreh said.



“If anybody in the Majority gets that dirty, they should face the full rigours of the law. We expect the Minority to be civil. We’re not expecting them to sing our praises to agree with everything we put across, but let’s have some decorum, let’s have some civility,” the Chief Whip added.