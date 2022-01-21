MPs to prioritize matters of concern to SALL - Ablakwa

Politics of Friday, 21 January 2022

Minority MPs pledge to prioritize concerns of SALL



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has assured the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL), that the Minority pledges to prioritize their concerns on the floor of the House following their disenfranchisement in the 2020 Parliamentary elections.



In a Facebook post, Ablakwa said the Minority upon resumption of Parliament on January 25, will through legitimate means ensure the “injustice” is remedied.



“This shall remain central in the pursuit of our parliamentary obligations as it remains an unforgivable aberration for the 8th Parliament to exist in this current state of deformity,” he said.



He, however, called on residents of SALL to present their many concerns via social media platforms and other channels to reach the appropriate authorities.



“The issues could range from education, health, agriculture, unemployment, road infrastructure, security, etc. Additionally, arrangements are afoot to host town hall meetings across SALL communities in due course.



"We pledge to give urgent and serious attention to your responses either by filing questions to Ministers, making statements on the floor or moving motions for action,” Okudzeto Ablakwa's post read further.



The MP noted that, it is imperative for the Minority to fight harder for SALL’s fundamental right of representation to be respected but the interim measure of solidarity in Parliament to address SALL’s challenges does not constitute a substitute for their constitutional right to have their own duly elected MP.



"Another layer of justifiable agitation which also serves as a constant reminder in the House of Parliament that we are still not fully and properly constituted.



"Justice shall triumph!" the post concluded.



Meanwhile, the FixTheCountry Movement, is leading a petition for the removal of the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa and her two deputies; Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey over SALL’s disenfranchisement.



The group argues that, “the actions of the impugned officials if considered in context and in light of their preceding and subsequent conduct, meets the threshold of stated misbehaviour and, or incompetence as required under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution for the removal of these officials.”



Later in a circular, the group noted their petition has been acknowledged by the President and transmitted to the Chief Justice accordingly.



