MPs primaries are being monetized whilst the nation sits unconcerned — Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, a US-based Ghanaian economist, has bemoaned the monetization of elections in Ghana, particularly the parliamentary primaries by the major political parties in the country, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a statement he issued which was shared by Radio Tamale on Facebook, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu questioned why the nation has failed to take steps to address the canker of monetisation in Ghana’s body politics.



He added that delegates of the various political parties sell their votes to the highest bidder without thinking of whether the person involved can lead them and transform their constituencies.



“There is no educational qualification for parliament. Just have money or sponsors… It’s an open secret but yet no one wants to talk about it openly. It’s time we address this problem of money as a nation,”



“Everything is money now. Without money, the delegates won’t vote for you even if you have all the integrity, personality or education. They will embarrass you if you don’t give them something to vote for you,” parts of his statement read.



The academic posited that the 1992 Constitution is part of the cause of monetization in Ghana’s elections.



“Some people don’t even know that it’s in the 1992 constitution of Ghana. I am going by what the constitution says. I am not making any new rules here.



“There is no educational qualification in the constitution to go to parliament. Anyone can go to parliament according to the 1992 constitution, as long as they are of sound mind. In fact, a hairdresser was recently in parliament,” he said.



