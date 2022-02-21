MPs' petition for investigation into the death of Mills a sign of patriotism – Andy Kankam

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam has described the motion from some Members of Parliament (MPs) for an inquest into the death of former President Atta Mills as a patriotic act rather than a meaningless action.



Despite reports that indicated no blood relations has made any inquiry into the former President’s death, the Editor opined that the late President who became the first head of state to meet an unfortunate end while in office was/is the property of the State. Therefore, the State is mandated to seek answers upon recent developments concerning the late President’s demise.



“Nobody is challenging them that President Mills had no blood relations but what shouldn’t be lost on them is that President Mills was not an ordinary person. He was the property of the State and as the first President who died in office, I think that with the stories that are not clear and with a by-partisan probe like an inquest will put matters to rest,” he said.



Mr. Kankam believes that upon recent accusations of the former communications officer of the late president, Koku Anyidoho, it is absolutely necessary to conduct an inquiry into the unfortunate demise of Atta Mills in order to clear all doubts.



“When people are being accused of the death of the former President, I think it is just proper to have an inquest. As to the shape and the form, I don’t know and can’t determine but it is up to the State. It can be a judicial inquest so that matters are settled once and for all. In my opinion, we should let the process take its course and see whether the Speaker will accept it,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben.



On Thursday, four Majority MPs filed a Private Member’s motion calling for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the former President John Evans Atta-Mills.



Aside from the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, the remaining sponsors of the motion include Tolon MP, Habib Iddrissu; Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey.



The group wants Parliament to constitute a committee "to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012,"



